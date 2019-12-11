CEFLEX invites feedback

CEFLEX, The Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging initiative, has announced it is inviting feedback, to enhance and refine phase one of the Designing for a Circular Economy Guidelines before publication in the first quarter of 2020.

After input and feedback from 100’s of CEFLEX stakeholders, an open consultation has been launched to hear from the wider flexible packaging industry and other interested parties.

This first edition focuses on the largest proportion of the post-consumer flexible packaging waste stream, polyolefin-based flexible packaging structures.

The guidelines aim to make packaging suitable for collection, sorting and recycling after use – giving clarity to brand owners, retailers, converters and others in the value chain and a clear roadmap for recycling infrastructure.

The organisation says between 6 December- 17 January all non-CEFLEX stakeholders can give their feedback to help ensure this goal is met at CEFLEX.eu.