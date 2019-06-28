Celanese EVA Performance Polymers appoints Melrob as UK and Ireland distributor

Melrob has announced the appointment by Celanese EVA Performance Polymers as the official UK and Ireland distributor for its Ateva EVA copolymers, which became effective of 1st April 2019.

The EVA Performance Polymers business is a leader in both traditional applications for EVA copolymers and LDPE resins, including flexible packaging, lamination products, hot melt adhesive, medical tubing, and automotive parts and continues to develop products for wider markets and applications.

David Gets, Director for Global Marketing and Business Development, said: “With our industry-leading ability to develop and manufacture EVA copolymers and create unique solutions for our customers, we are delighted to partner with a knowledgeable and specialist distribution partner in Melrob, to help us work together to bring these technical solutions and value to market with our Ateva EVA copolymer range.”

Melrob is a speciality chemicals distributor headquartered in Crawley, and has been part international distributor Nordmann since September 2017.

Steve Tuffley, Melrob Business Manager for Plastics, said: “This exciting new opportunity to include Celanese EVA Performance Polymers in the UK and Ireland is an excellent addition to our plastics portfolio.”

“We are committed to partnering global leading manufacturers and bringing the highest quality products and solutions to our customers.”