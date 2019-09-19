Celanese named ICIS Company of the Year

Based on analysis of 2018 financial metrics, Celanese has been named ICIS Company of the Year.

“Celanese performed particularly well in the ICIS analysis, having generated strong financial metrics in 2018,” said Nigel Davis, Insight Editor at ICIS.

"It was a good year for many players, although it soured towards the end. And there were a number of stand-out product chains that underpinned performance of the ICIS Top 100 Chemical Companies.”

Joseph Chang, Global Editor, ICIS Chemical Business, added: “Celanese achieved record adjusted earnings per share in 2018, driven by robust profitability in its acetyl chain segment, as well as impressive performance in its engineered materials segment as it accelerated product launches.”

Scott Richardson, Celanese chief financial officer, said: “Our most recent fiscal year saw strong performance as a result of customer and employee engagement, product and solutions- based innovation, and commercial excellence. We are pleased with the achievements we have delivered through a focus on these underlying