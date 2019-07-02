CEN publishes first EN standard for PVC-O pressure pipes

After an extensive four-year development process, initiated by TEPPFA, the first European EN standard for oriented unplasticised poly(vinyl chloride) (PVC-O) pipes came out on 17 April 2019.

Previously there had been a variety of non-aligned national standards. EN 17176 PVC-O piping systems for water supply and for buried and above-ground drainage, sewerage and irrigation under pressure, adopted in the 28 EU member states and other 6 member countries, creates a new Europe-wide voluntary standard for those manufacturing PVC-O pipes.

This new standard allows specification for PVC-O piping systems intended for water supply use, pressurised (up to 25 bar) drainage, sewerage, treated waste water and irrigation systems, either underground or above-ground where protected from direct sunlight.

It applies to drinking water piping systems under pressure, up to and including 45°C, as well as to pressurised waste water and irrigation.

The key sections of the new five-part standard include the requirements for the raw material, PVC-O pipes and fittings and their testing to fit for the designed purpose of the system:

Part 1: General ( material characteristics, definitions and classifications);

Part 2: Pipes, d (characteristics of solid wall pipes, product range, testing…);

Part 3: Fittings, (characteristics of PVC-O fittings);

Part 5: Fitness for purpose of the system, including its components;

Part 7: (still under preparation) Assessment of conformity. The new standard is obtainable from the 34 National Standardization Bodies at the European Committee for Standardization (CEN).

Monica de la Cruz is Chair of CEN/TC 155 the European Standardization Committee for Plastic piping systems and ducting systems where this new standard was developed, said: “TEPPFA has been instrumental in helping to bring this new standard into being and it will provide reassurance to specifiers that PVC-O pipes and fittings defined within the standard are of a good quality and fit for their designed purpose.

“Oriented PVC is a remarkably strong material and ideal for a wide variety of applications under pressure to contribute to improve Europe’s water supply and waste water infrastructures.”