Central Scanning increases production

Since the end of March 2020 Central Scanning began to 3D print in excess of 500 face visors on its 3D printers and screens supplied by Stephens Gaskets Ltd.

The company delivered these 3D printed masks to local Doctors and Carers. The first of which was the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Central Scanning decided to drastically increase the volume and have now invested in an injection moulding tool manufactured by RP Technologies and can supply in excess of 4000 parts part day.

In addition, the company is making valve adaptors which are being used to convert existing commercially available equipment to be used in the fight against Covid 19, helping to treat patients in hospital.