Charpak announces the launch of its first UK Localised Circular Economy at Packaging Innovations

Charpak has unveiled its ground-breaking 360°Localised Circular Economy at Packaging Innovations, the NEC, Birmingham.

The company says whilst many are theorising about this aim, we are the UK’s first organisation to recruit partners, including Jayplas and Amey, to achieve a full circle in the plastics economy.

× Expand via Packaging News Justin Kempson, sales and innovation director, Charpak

The launch of Charpak’s ground-breaking development, where plastics are used, recycled and put back into their production process for reuse was presented by Justin Kempson, Director of sales and innovations. In the launch he discussed the challenges, learnings and the company’s future research and development programme.

Kempson believes one of the key reasons we use plastics is the prevention of food waste, which is why the company has created this Localised Circular Economy.

Charpak

He says: “We believe this is the first in the UK to have a fully traceable local/localised circular economy. We need to create value in the recycler to treat it (plastic) as a resource not as waste.”

In Cambridgeshire, where the company has set this process up, 45-50 tonnes of clear plastic gets collected a week. However, by the time the plastic waste is sorted only 20-25 tonnes is returned to Charpak.

“I need more than that. So, one thing we are doing is working with local authorities and organisations such as RECOUP,” said Kempson.

“One of the key learnings we have gotten out of this is collaboration. Consumer engagement is key and retailer and food manufacturers have a part to play.”

He believes we need to educate consumers to recycle more in order to get the 45 per cent recycling rate up. This would allow companies like Charpak to buy more products and recycle more. “Because this would mean we’ve retained the resource. We need to use it again and again and that’s what the circular economy does.”

Charpak Twist-Loc is an rPET thermoformed container which can be used across ambient, chilled or frozen sectors, food and non-food products.

The first product the company is launching as a direct result of the 360° localised circular economy is the ‘Twist-Loc’. The plastic product is 100 per cent recyclable and contains 75 per cent recycled content, including a minimum of 50 per cent food grade recycled materials.

“Effectively to summarise it’s a cost-effective means of packaging food, which prevents food waste. If we at Charpak can do that, then it can be done across the rest of the UK.”