Charpak responds to PPE shortage

Charpak has adapted and responded to the PPE shortage with the launch of a face visor for NHS frontline staff and healthcare keyworkers,

The visor has been developed alongside a major NHS Hospital Trust. With their input guiding the design process to ensure the designed was fitting and comfortable to wear for long periods of time

Charpak says: “With new additional capacity we intend to help keep key workers safe, and with the potential easing of lockdown we would like to try and aid as many people as possible in social distancing with ourself-assembly visor. Self-assembly allows us to try and be as price sensitive as possible.”