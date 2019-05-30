Chem-Trend’s DilutionIQ System keeps customers connected with remote monitoring

Chem-Trend, a global leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other ancillary moulding products, is expanding the availability of its DilutionIQ System to more customers in China, Europe, and North America, with availability to India, South America, and other parts of Asia in the future.

Specifically created for customers purchasing Chem-Trend release agent concentrates, the DilutionIQ System allows for remote monitoring of the process, ensuring optimal dilution rates are maintained.

The system consists of a fluid meter panel and a display panel.

Customers are provided with remote access to the DilutionIQ System through a web application, allowing them to monitor its status, and view the dilution ratio and alarm history.

The system stores historical data for every batch mixed, and alarm limits can be set by the customer, and outputs are provided to communicate alarms locally if desired.

Bret Miller, Executive Vice President of Sales at Chem-Trend, said: “We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers, allowing them to become more efficient.”

“Customers using concentrated release agents have always looked to maintain an exact proportion of concentrate and water. At Chem-Trend, we engaged with our engineering team to solve this common issue once and for all.”

“We created the DilutionIQ System to provide our customers with constant, consistent, and connected real-time monitoring of die-lube and release-agent mixing system dilution ratios.”