Chem-Trend develops products meeting food safety compliance requirements

Chem-Trend, a world market leader in the development of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other process chemical specialities, has announced the release of Lusin LU1201F, a lubricant specifically created for the thermoplastics packaging industry.

Lusin LU1201F completes a larger portfolio of chemical specialty product developed in support of customers trying to achieve SQF Certification, making Chem-Trend a single source for thermoplastic packaging products when food compliance is needed.

Antje Scholl, Business Development Director for Thermoplastics at Chem-Trend, said: “Chem-Trend understands the complexity of food packaging manufacturing. Our vast research and development team set out to create an innovative product line that supports food safety management systems.”

“We’re pleased to offer this full suite of products, providing food-packaging customers with customisable options that will fit their unique needs and, in many cases, achieve a competitive edge.”