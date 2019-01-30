Chem-Trend enhances R&D capabilities in Europe

Chem-Trend, has announced the opening of an advanced research and development (R&D) laboratory space in Maisach, Germany.

Freudenberg Chemical Specialities (FCS), Chem-Trend’s parent company, has invested around €40 million (£35 million) into the expansive new facility.

Chem-Trend’s advanced technology centre includes new equipment and dedicated laboratory space for its Thermoplastics, Polyurethane, and Wood Composite R&D teams, where various parts of the facility will be used by FCS’s Chem-Trend, Klüber Lubrication, and OKS business units.

The centre combines a future-oriented layout with maximum flexibility to address future growth and industry shifts and primarily aims to amplify service, enhance technical support, and advance development capabilities for its customers over the long term.

The company says the expanded lab space, especially the new test field for product development, evaluation, and demonstration, is key to delivering elevated service to customers, with a special focus on Europe-based OEMs.

“Chem-Trend’s R&D teams will benefit from additional lab space, yet the greatest value lies in the cooperative layout of the new laboratories, offices, and test fields. The development lab is designed to foster easy communication and development synergies, and to provide cross-functional support,” commented Devanir Moraes, President and CEO, Chem-Trend.

“With these newly optimised R&D capabilities in Maisach, we are well positioned to accelerate our speed to market in Europe and keep our customers one step ahead.”