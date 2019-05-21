Chem-Trend sets industry standard for automotive clutch and brake manufacturing

Chem-Trend, a world market leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of high-performance release agents, purging compounds, and other process chemical specialities, has announced the arrival of a breakthrough release agent designed for automotive suppliers focused on the manufacturing of clutches and brakes.

This game-changing water-based solution improves part quality, protects tooling investments, and maximises operational productivity for customers.

Through Chem-Trend’s acquisition of Huron Technologies, additional product technology, manufacturing, and process know-how was combined with Chem-Trend’s breadth of release agent development expertise.

These shared resources enabled Chem-Trend’s scientists and engineers to accelerate the development of highly advanced and innovative products for the moulding of friction components.

Livia Chen, Business Development Director at Chem-Trend, said: “Due to its leading-edge technology and high-performance, our new offering is positioned as the gold standard for the production of moulded friction components such as automotive clutches and brakes.”

“For automotive suppliers, this new release agent not only provides remarkable results, but in some applications it can achieve those results with less release agent being required.”