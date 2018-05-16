Chem-Trend to publish online catalogue for thermoplastics processing

Chem-Trend has published an online catalogue for its Lusin mould maintenance products.

Available in English and German, the interactive approach with hyperlinks enables easy navigation through the catalogue, with links to other websites, some via QR codes, and references to videos make for an optimised overview and better user experience says Chem-Trend.

The catalogue includes three categories of maintenance products, including cleaning and degreasing agents to remove deposits, anticorrosion agents to help keep moulds and tools in optimal condition and lubricants that keep moving parts from seizing up or jamming.

The Lusin Clean products remove deposits without harming surfaces and using the cleaning agents, residues can easily be removed

Mould cleaners dissolve polymers, whereas degreasers remove deposits such as oils, waxes and pastes and Lusin cleaners are available in aerosols for precision spraying applications.

The Lusin protective agents protect metallic surfaces from water, oxygen and other corrosive substances, keeping equipment clean and functional.