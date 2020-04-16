chembid and VCI join forces to drive forward the digitalisation of the chemical business

chembid is now an official partner of the German Chemical Industry Association, Verband der chemischen Industrie (VCI). This is the first time a digital chemicals platform has been made an exclusive cooperation partner of the VCI.

Since 2017, chembid has been offering chemical companies and buyers of chemicals digital solutions allowing better and faster business decisions based on millions of market and product data.

The platform bundles chemical offers available on the Internet from global marketplaces and shops.

Millions of data are aggregated on the platform in real time, analysed and made comparable for the user in a simple and transparent way.

The VCI, as one of the four largest industrial associations in Germany, represents the interests of around 1,700 companies from the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors. In addition to improving the economic and political framework conditions of the industry, the association offers its members selected cooperations that facilitate the day-to-day business of the companies.

Christian Bürger, Managing Director of chembid, said: "We are very pleased to be taking another step towards the digitalisation of the chemical industry together with VCI. Today digital visibility is just as important for companies in the chemical industry as data-based decision-making. As a market intelligence platform, we are able to combine both facets. Every day, chembid generates millions of market and product data, which are processed by intelligent algorithms and represent real added value for our users - also for VCI members.”