Chemetall completes expansion of its production site in Langelsheim

The Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemtall brand, has inaugurated a new laboratory and office building in Langelsheim, Germany.

This completes the expansion of the production site in Lower Saxony which focuses on the development and production of aerospace technologies.

× Expand YAN DE ANDRES

To cover the increasing requirements of the market, the production of Naftoseal aircraft sealants was also expanding.

Christophe Cazabeau, Senior Vice President of Surface Treatment at BASF, said: “We are positioning Chemetall with the capacity expansion for the future. The investment is a major milestone for the long-term success of our company.”

“The demand for our aerospace technologies is high and continues to increase. The expansion will allow us to continuously and precisely meet the demands and specific requirements of the global aerospace industry.”

Ulrich Eberhardt, Manager of Chemetall’s Langelsheim site, said: “This expansion renews our commitment to the employees and the Northern Harz region, which will be further strengthened.”