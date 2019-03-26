Chemical Recycling Europe appoints first President

Chemical Recycling Europe has appointed Carlos Monreal, CEO of Plastics Energy, the first President of the new association.

The new non-profit organisation was created in January with the vision of establishing an industry platform for developing and promoting cutting-edge chemical recycling technologies for polymer waste across Europe.

The new association says it aims to deepen collaboration with the EU Institutions and develop positive industry-wide relationships throughout the whole chemical recycling value chains in Europe to boost specific polymer recycling.

“It is the right time to enhance the opportunities for chemical recycling in Europe in order for the plastics industry to be fully circular. We will work together with all stakeholders having an interest in our activities and we want to ensure a “plastics back to plastics” development to differentiate our activity from incineration,” said Carlos Monreal, Chemical Recycling Europe President.

“Our chemical recycling companies will handle the more difficult plastic waste that can’t be mechanically recycled and are still being landfilled or incinerated today. Chemical recycling is therefore a complementary solution for recycling end-of-life plastics and an important additional step for the circularity of the plastics industry even at global level.”

Additional Board members are Jeroen Bulk (Ioniqa Technologies), Maurizio Crippa (Gr3n), Richard Daley (RENEW ELP), and Floris Geeris (IGE Solutions), all representing European companies involved in chemical recycling.

Chemical Recycling Europe is open to all companies across the value chain and the first step is a conference on chemical recycling in Brussels that will take place on June 4, 2019.