ChemRec Europe publishes position paper on Chemical Recycling

In its first position papers, the newly-founded Chemical Recycling Europe addresses some of the most urgent topics that are affecting the chemical recycling of polymers in Europe today.

The fast development of chemical recycling technologies that can provide a solution to recycle hard-to-recycle plastic waste is outpacing the regulation and policy around it.

Lack of structured and harmonised approach to waste collection and recycling causes constraints on companies that can create new value-added products for this waste.

Therefore, Chemical Recycling Europe welcomes any opportunity to work together with the whole plastics value chain and EU and National policymakers to develop new EU regulatory and policy measure to boost the circular plastic economy by finding sustainable solutions.