Chemson extends UK workforce at Wallsend

Chemson, Austrian manufacturer of PVC Additives, has welcomed Robin Byron, Operations Director; Sean Cockett, Product Manager and Andrew Scurr, Technical Service Manager to its factory in Wallsend, Tyneside.

After technical investments at the plant, Chemson’s focus shifted to strengthening its team.

Alexander Hofer, Director, said: “The UK Market is very important for Chemson. We take good care to constantly ensure an optimal access to our customers and to offer them a better service every day.”

Robin Byron joins as Operations Director, ensuring best practices and customer orientation. Before moving to Chemson in September, Robin has held senior Management and Boardroom positions at different Plastic manufacturing companies within the UK.

Sean Cockett joins as a Product Manager, taking a group role for flexible PVC and related areas. Sean will also strengthen the local team but also the important integration for Chemson UK within the Group.

Andrew Scurr joins as a Technical Service Manager for UK and Ireland. His experience includes many years of raw material evaluation, processing and testing, technical support to in-house production trials and external customers.