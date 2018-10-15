Chess Plastics makes further investments as part of five-year plan

× Expand The new Pelloby Ltd overhead crane and one of the new Borche machines at Chess Plastics Chess Plastics

Chess Plastics Ltd is realising efficiency gains at its Midlands-based manufacturing facility thanks to an ongoing programme of investment.

The plastic injection moulding firm is progressing a five-year business plan that sees “substantial annual investment” in its machinery, infrastructure and organisation.

Following a trail of a Borche machine in early 2018, the company has replaced some of its older machines with three new Borche 500T machines.

“Having successfully trialled the first Borche machine earlier in the year, we felt that the compact footprint and the lower height gave us new opportunities to look at factory efficiency,” explained Glyn Olden, Chess Plastics’ Director. “Tool changes have always been slower than desired and so the factory layoutwas given consideration.”

Following a review by Pelloby Cranes, Chess Plastics installed a 6.5 tonne overhead crane which has reduced the company’s tool change times and increased overall efficiency.

Alongside the capital investments, Chess has also been combining internal and external training and apprenticeships to develop its staff and achieve its growth ambitions.

“Chess sees its future growth plan being achieved through meeting quality, service and value requirements and, having already achieved the transition of ISO 9001/2015, we are well on our way to achieving the automotive standardIATF 16949 certification for early 2019,” Olden added.

The company will showcase its capabilities when it exhibits at the K show in Dusseldorf in 2019, as well as Interplas in the UK in 2020.