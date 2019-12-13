Chester Cathedral home to festive plastic tree

This Christmas season Chester Cathedral is home to a festive tree made out of plastic bottles.

Artist Jacha Potgieter and blacksmith Gerallt Evans made the tree from 500 plastic bottles.

The bottles will all be recycled after the festive period and the the frame will also be re-used.

The tree is on display at Chester Cathedral as part of the city's Christmas tree festival, which runs until January 5.

A cathedral spokesman said the event's theme of waves and water provoked thought about how humans care for the natural world.