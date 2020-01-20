Chief Technology Officer and Green Chemistry Scientific Advisor join Circa Group

Tony Duncan, CEO of Circa Group, has announced two new additions to the team in a new CTO and a Green Chemistry Scientific Advisor.

The new CTO is Dr Jason Camp, whose role focuses on identifying and supporting new opportunities for Circa’s bio-based solvent Cyrene, while the new Scientific Advisor is Professor James Clark, who will advise Circa on its technology development.

Duncan said: “James and Jason are two very welcome additions to Circa. Jason’s extensive industry experience and distinguished academic record makes him an ideal candidate for our new CTO positions. With our new ReSolute project kicking off soon, Jason will play a crucial role in implementing our plans to build a portfolio of levoglucosenone derivatives for the flavourings, polymers, solvents, and health markets.”

“James is a green chemistry leader with a wealth of distinguished prizes and senior appointments at universities worldwide as well as advisory roles to government and other national and international organisations. He will be instrumental in developing our sustainability strategy and helping us to move towards commercialisation.”