Chiltern Railways is UK’s first train operator to implement coffee cup recycling at its stations

Chiltern Railways has become the UK’s first train operator to implement coffee cup recycling at its stations.

Collaborating with Simply Cups and Aktrion Facilities it has launched the scheme at London’s Marylebone station.

Commuters will be encouraged to use one of the Ten bespoke branded bins now located at Marylebone station from which it is estimated that around 300,000 cups will be collected and recycled annually.

Simply Cups will collect the used cups and give them a second life by turning them into functional new products such as pens, notepads and the world’s first reusable cup made from used cups, the rCUP, which Chiltern Railways will incorporate into its branded merchandise.

Alan Riley, Customer Services Director for Chiltern Railways, said: “This scheme is the first of its kind in the rail industry and, while we’re proud to be championing it on behalf of our customers, the hope is that this is quickly adopted across other parts of the rail network”

Peter Goodwin, Co-founder of Simply Cups, added: “The initial trial that has been running since mid-January has proved that there is real consumer appetite for cup recycling. If the bins provided are functional, obvious and located in the right place consumers will use them. And if they want to finish their drink on the way to work, there’s a good chance that, with the growth of our scheme, they can also recycle them at their office too”.