China International Plastic Pipe Conference signals further growth

The Plastic Pipes Conference Association has announced that papers delivered at the 6th China International Plastic Pipe Conference will point towards further growth in what has already become the world’s largest manufacturing base for such pipe systems.

The event in Guangzhou takes places from November 18th-19th, and is expected to attract a record number of participants.

Zoran Davidovski, Chair of PPXX Organising Committee, said: “China has become the largest producer and consumer of plastic pipes systems in the world.”

“Market growth boosted mainly be building and construction has favoured the increased use of plastic over traditional non-plastic pipe materials. Technology transfer in China of more sophisticated plastic pipe systems is now creating a trend towards greater acceptance in general and towards relatively new areas of application.”