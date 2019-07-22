CHINAPLAS 2019 closed with success

CHINAPLAS 2019 closed its highly successful, four-day run in Guangzhou on May 24.

The annual show attracted 3,622 exhibitors and 163,314 professional visitors, setting a new Guangzhou attendance record.

Among the visitors, 25.72 per cent of them were from 150 overseas countries and regions, with the top 15 countries being Brazil, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, and the United States.

During the four days, visitors learned about new materials and techniques to enhance products competitiveness.

“CHINAPLAS is a useful sourcing and networking platform. We can meet all the producers, traders, suppliers of raw materials and machineries related to plastics industry under one roof,” said Wojeiech tuczkiewicz, Head of Group Procurement, Cedo.

Steven Callas, Managing Director, Plastic Container Printers, added: “This was my first time visiting CHINAPLAS and I did agree this is an excellent all-in-one platform where I could source automated solutions, machineries for packaging and build up quality relationships with suppliers.”

CHINAPLAS 2020 will take place in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), in Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China, from April 21-24, 2020.