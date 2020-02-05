Chinaplas 2020 postponed due to coronavirus fears

Adsale Exhibition Services, the organisers of Chinaplas, has announced the 2020 edition of the show has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Adsale said: “In order to control the novel coronavirus epidemic in China, and in accordance with the instructions issued by the Shanghai city government to stop all large-scale activities, please be informed that Chinaplas 2020, the 34th International Exhibition of Plastics and Rubber Industries, scheduled to be held on 21st to 24th April at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai will be postponed. New dates for the show will be announced at a later time.”

“As the show organiser, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused due to the show postponement. Health and safety of all show participants are our top priority, therefore we have to make this decision.”

“Please be assured that we will continue to closely monitor the epidemic situation and keep you well informed of any further news about Chinaplas 2020. The Adsale team and our official service providers will always be at your service and we will give you our best support in preparing for the rescheduled show.”

“Thank you very much for your kind understanding and continual support. Should there be anything we could be of assistance, please do not hesitate to contact us.”