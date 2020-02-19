New dates revealed for CHINAPLAS 2020

CHINAPLAS 2020, the 34th International Exhibition on Plastics and Rubber Industries, originally scheduled from 21-24 April 2020 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai has been postponed.

New dates have now been announced and the show will be rescheduled to 3-6 August 2020 and the venue will remain unchanged at NECC.

The change of date has been in an effort to strengthen the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus epidemic and to protect the health and safety of all show participants.

CHINAPLAS is well-recognized by the global plastics and rubber industries for its rich content and activities, worldwide attendance and significant market influence.

The coming show held in August has already confirmed the participation of over 3,800 exhibitors from around the world to showcase their leading technologies and innovations.

In the coming period before CHINAPLAS 2020 opens, Adsale will continue to closely monitor the epidemic development, to keep in close contact with the local government and authorities, and to do well the subsequent show preparation work.

The event organisers say with our experience accumulated over the years, we are confident and are fully committed to present you another successful CHINAPLAS in coming August.