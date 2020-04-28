Chinaplas postpones event until spring 2021

× Expand Chinaplas Chinaplas will next take place in Shenzhen in 2021.

The organisers of the annual Chinaplas exhibition have announced the postponement of the next edition until April 2021.

The move comes as Adsale Ltd takes advice from the State Council of China, which advises the postponement of all exhibitions as a part of ongoing control and prevention measures against Covid-19.

The next edition of Chinaplas, which has already been rescheduled once from its initial date of May this year to July, will now miss 2019 completely, returning from 13-16 April 2021.

The venue of the show will also change from the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai to the World Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shenzhen.

Adsale said in a statement that it believes the further postponement will provide better timing for the show’s global attendees to benefit from the event.

“Exhibitors will also be more prepared in supporting the new market demands brought about by market recovery,” the statement said. “As an important manufacturing and R&D centre for innovative technology in China, Shenzhen has been chosen by the Chinese Government as one of the driving engines in the future development of the Greater Bay Area.

“In shifting the 34th Chinaplas to Shenzhen, it will enable global plastics and rubber suppliers to tap into the emerging business opportunities in tandem with the further opening up of the China market.”