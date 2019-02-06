Chop’d to launch new 100 per cent recycled salad bowls into London Selfridges

Chop’d will be one of the first in the UK to use 100 per cent recycled packaging in their Food to Go stores.

The company will be launching the new salad packaging into its stores within Selfridges Kitchen and Selfridges Food Hall London, as well as rolling it out to all 15 Chop’d stores across the UK.

The Salad Bowl features a bespoke lid design with an environmental message to encourage and educate consumers to recycle their packaging.

Collaborating with British manufacturer, Faerch UK, Chop’d have also been working to produce the Twisty salad bowl in the new 100 per cent recycled material.

With the packaging being produced in the UK and made using renewable energy, the company says it reinforces its commitment to locally source food and packaging products, which they strongly believe will help to save the environment that we all share.

“We approach the sourcing of our packaging with the same sense of sustainability that we do with our food, the guiding principle for our food was to only use suppliers and product that we’d be happy for them to eat and enjoy,” said Eddie Holmes, Managing Director of Chop’d.

“We need to be truly responsible and by using 100 per cent recycled packaging the consumer can choose to recycle the plastic in the correct streams, ensuring that the packaging is recycled again and again.”

Bruce Langlands, Selfridges Food and Restaurants Director, added: “We champion brands who strive to change their behaviours towards plastics. We started the journey almost ten years ago and we are so pleased to know change is being affected by brands such as Chop’d.”