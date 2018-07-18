Chromos wins Leistritz anniversary campaign

Organised by Leistritz Extrusionstechnik, the search for the oldest, still producing Leistritz extruder has come to an end.

Chromos, a masterbatch manufacturer from Samobor has won the worldwide competition.

The CHROMOS team with the winner, a ZSE 70 Leistritz extruder

Ante Pecotic, Supply Chain Manager at CHROMOS, said: “We have a ZSE 70 Leistritz extruder which was put into operation in 1973. Since then it has been in almost daily operation and still produces reliably and in very good quality.”

With its machinery, which includes three Leistritz extruders, CHROMOS produces over 1,500 t/year.

The ZSE MAXX twin-screw extruder is the flagship product of Leistritz Extrusionstechnik.

Its ancestors have been built in Nuremberg since 1937 and Leistritz extruders can now be found in thousands of manufacturing sites, laboratories and institutes across the world.

Anton Fürst, Managing Director, explained: “Last year we had our 80th anniversary and this was precisely the reason for launching a rather special campaign.”