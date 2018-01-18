Chudleigh Sutch becomes exclusive distributor for Stork IMM in Asia Pacific

× Expand Asia Pacific

Chudleigh Sutch is now the exclusive distributor for Stock Injection Moulding Machines (Stork IMM) in Asia Pacific. Stork, the Netherlands-based company, specialises in high- speed injection moulding machines for the plastics industry.

Ben Sutch, Managing Partner of Chudleigh Sutch, said: “Through our exclusive relationship with Stork, we are able to provide customers with the most rapid and reliable injection-moulding machinery for their needs. We’re excited to formally partner with Stork in Asia Pacific, a region that continues to drive growth in our industry.”

Used to manufacture plastic products including flower pots, crates, buckets, pails, and in-mould labeled food packaging, Stork’s equipment, is widely considered one of the fastest machines in the industry.

“In 2018 Stork will celebrate its 50th anniversary, and by partnering with Chudleigh Sutch we see this as the perfect springboard to expand and grow our presence in the important Asia Pacific region,” explained Erik de Graaff, Director Sales and Marketing for Stork IMM.

“With their deep industry knowledge and experience in the market, coupled with Stork’s unique range of high-performance machines, we are excited about the prospects for growth in the coming years.”