CIRCULARVINYL is the theme for the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum 2020

The 2020 edition of the VinylPlus Sustainability Forum themed #CIRCULARVINYL will focus on the key sustainability challenges and transformation for the vinyl industry in the years to come, both in the European and global contexts.

The event will gather representatives from the EU institutions, the United Nations, NGOs, politicians, academia and the entire PVC industry value chain, in Florence, Italy, on May 6th and 7th 2020.

The organisers believe the two-day Forum is a ‘must-attend’ event for VinylPlus partners and their stakeholders to share vision and knowledge on the future challenges, opportunities and policies shaping the PVC industry.

Organised by VinylPlus, the Voluntary Commitment to sustainable development of the European PVC industry, the 2020 Forum will explore how to turn PVC sustainability progress into business opportunities for the entire PVC industry towards 2030 and beyond.

It will also examine PVC’s role in sustainable construction for redesigning tomorrow’s urban environment with ‘green’ certified products.

The programme will include keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive sessions with prominent speakers from the European Commission and Parliament, United Nations, National Authorities, NGOs and academia, together with industry and market experts.

Brigitte Dero, Managing Director, VinylPlus, said: “As we approach the culmination of our 10-year voluntary commitment to sustainable development, the PVC industry is on track to achieve VinylPlus’ ambitious targets by the end of this year. But the hard work continues. The dynamic European policy landscape – covering the European Green Deal, Circular Economy, sustainable development, climate change, loss of biodiversity, and much more – makes our efforts even more relevant.”

“Again, our annual much-anticipated event offers a unique networking opportunity for participants to collaborate, share insight and contribute to defining our targets for the next decade and beyond while keeping #CIRCULARVINYL at the heart of all we do.”