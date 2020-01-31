Clariant achieves 100 per cent green electricity consumption at Knapsack production site

Clariant will continue to power its BU Additives production facility in Knapsack, Germany, solely with 100 per cent renewable energy, following the site’s successful pilot switch one year ago.

This underlines Clariant’s continued efforts of shifting to the use of renewables for its electricity demand, lowering the impact of climate change.

The site in Knapsack is home to four plants dedicated to the production of environmentally-compatible flame retardants.

Stephan Neunerdt, Head of Production & Technology Flame Retardants for BU Additives at Clariant, said: “Green electricity is already part of Clariant’s energy mix in facilities in Poland, Sweden, and beyond.”

“The Additives production facility in Knapsack is the first location in Germany to join the group in leading Clariant’s transition towards using renewable electricity.”

“Knapsack is another example to demonstrate the feasibility for industrial manufacturers to take a holistic approach to reducing their environmental impact, carbon footprint, and dependency on fossil resources, from energy consumption to raw material use.”