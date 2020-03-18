Clariant and Floreon announce collaboration to expand high-performance biopolymer applications to additional markets

Clariant’s Additives business and Floreon-Transforming Packaging have announced a new collaboration to further extend the performance properties and market potential of biopolymers, whilst preserving their environmental benefits.

The collaboration aims to open up additional possibilities for plastic manufacturers and brand owners to consider biopolymers as a viable, low carbon footprint alternative to fossil-based plastics for both single-use and durable applications.

Markets set to benefit from the new enhancing grade include rigid and flexible packaging, electrical and electronic equipment, hygiene products, consumer goods, and automotive.

Shaun Chatterton, CEO of Floreon-Transforming Packaging, said: “Brand owners and plastic converters are seeking more sustainable material solutions to offer their customers, driven by goals ranging from recyclable solutions and improving waste management, to lowering their carbon footprint and reducing resource use.”

“Floreon can really contribute towards these goals. As a small business, our team is very excited to be able to take the benefits of biopolymers to new heights by drawing on Clariant’s extensive capabilities in developing additives based on the performance needs of the plastics industry.”

“Floreon has the potential to transform not just packaging but many industries, and we expect to launch our first product from this collaboration into market during the first half of 2020.”

Stephan Lynen, Head of Business Unit Additives at Clariant, said: “We are excited to be working together with Floreon using the advantages our range of sustainable additives to close the performance gap between biopolymers and other materials.”

“This is just another way we can contribute to giving the plastics value chain a greater choice of options for meeting sustainability targets and consumer demands, and in doing so, support the transformation to a circular economy.”

“For society, our environment, and future generations, it is our responsibility to continuously improve sustainability performance and reduce carbon footprint and waste.”