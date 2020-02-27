Clariant and Lavergne collaborate to create polyester compounds for electronics from ocean-bound plastic

Clariant has teamed up with Lavergne, a world leader in the production of sustainable engineering resin from recycled plastic, to develop halogen-free flame-retardant polyester compounds made from ocean-bound plastics.

With the first grade already commercialised, the advance is supporting demand from major electrical and electronics brand owners for flame retarded post-consumer recyclate grades for equipment parts.

The first new flame-retardant compound, Lavergne VYPET OBP-FR has 30 per cent glass fibre reinforcement and UL 4 V-0 flame rating at 0.8 mm thickness, making it suitable for many E&E plastic applications, such as aesthetic and structural parts.

Davood Bagheri, Polymer Scientist at Lavergne, said: “Lavergne is the right place for plastics, not the oceans. We clean the oceans of plastics and turn the plastic waste into high-end products. I am proud to be a part of the Lavergne Green Innovation Team.”

Subra Narayan, Technical Market Manager for Clariant Flame Retardants in North America, said: “By using Clariant’s Exolit OP flagship halogen-free phospinate flame retardants in Lavergne’s recycled OBP blends, both companies have successfully brought to life the potential commercial impact of sustainability.”

“This development reinforces Clariant’s continuing commitment to developing sustainable additives which, through value chain collaboration, can help bring plastics into a circular, more resource-efficient economy.”