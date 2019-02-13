Clariant announces increased sales, profitability and operating cash flow in 2018

Clariant has announced its full year sales in 2018 rose to CHF 6.623 billion, (£5.1 billion), an increase from the CHF 6.377 billion (£4.9 billion) in 2017.

This corresponds to a five per cent growth in local currency, all of which is organic, driven by a progression in all Business Areas, particularly in Catalysis.

For the full year, all regions contributed to the sales growth in local currency, with sales in Latin America growing by 12 per cent, Asia by seven per cent, North America by five per cent, and the EMEA region by two per cent.

The improved sales performance for the full year resulted from growth in all Business Areas, with Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources all reporting string expansion.

Ernesto Occhiello, CEO of Clariant, said: “In 2018, Clariant achieved good sales and profit growth and significantly improved operating cash flow despite an increasingly challenging environment. Going forward, we will continue to identify and address the next challenge and future demands within our respective businesses and those of our customers.”

“This, coupled with best customer experience and fast, reliable customer fulfilment will trigger above-market growth, high profitability and stronger cash generation.”