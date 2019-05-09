Clariant completes ISO 22000 certification for plants in Spain and Indonesia

Clariant has announced it has completed ISO 22000 certification for its sites in Barcelona and Indonesia.

Together with the Indonesian site and the former certified site in Singapore, the Sant Andrue de la Barca site is the third global site, and the first in Europe, to have completed the certification.

The certification strengthens Clariant’s global capabilities and leadership position as a supplier of high-quality, high-performance colour and additive masterbatches for the food industry.

In recent years, regulators have determined that packaging that comes into direct contact with food products must be considered a food ingredient and must meet the same standards of safety.

Alessandro Dulli, Head of Segment and BD Packaging, said: “Our objective was to build on Clariant’s long-standing collaboration with current customers and expand the business related to food contact applications.”

“We now can readily support food producers who are already using a similar standard, or plastics convertors who want to make sure that the entire value chain applies comparable procedures to the ones they are using in their production lines.”