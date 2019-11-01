Clariant completes sale of its Healthcare Packaging business

Clariant has announced the completion of the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business to a newly-formed investment of Arsenal Capital Partners, the signing of which was completed on July 22nd, 2019.

The sale was closed on October 31st.

Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman of Clariant, said: “The divestment of the Heathcare Packaging business is the first step of our announced strategy to become a more focused and innovative specialty chemical company.”

The total consideration of the sale amounts to approximately CHF 308 million, which is equivalent to 13.2 times adjusted FY 2018 EBITDA.