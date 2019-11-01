Clariant completes sale of its Healthcare Packaging business

by

Clariant has announced the completion of the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business to a newly-formed investment of Arsenal Capital Partners, the signing of which was completed on July 22nd, 2019.

The sale was closed on October 31st.

Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman of Clariant, said: “The divestment of the Heathcare Packaging business is the first step of our announced strategy to become a more focused and innovative specialty chemical company.”

The total consideration of the sale amounts to approximately CHF 308 million, which is equivalent to 13.2 times adjusted FY 2018 EBITDA.

Tags

by

October 2019 GIF

Blog Button - RHP
View more
BP&amp;R Subs