Clariant continues to grow sales despite a slow start in Plastic & Coatings

Clariant has announced its first quarter 2019 sales, with two per cent organic growth in local currency, driven by a higher pricing in all Business Areas versus a high comparison base.

On a regional basis, the sales development in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East and Africa all reflected single-digit growth in local currency.

Both North America and Asia reported slightly negative growth of one per cent, with the continued weaker demand in China negatively influencing the Group’s sales development in the first quarter.

The improved sales performance in the first quarter of 2019 resulted from expansion in the Business Area Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources.

Sales in Care Chemicals increased by two per cent in local currency, although they were unfavourably impacted by the Aviation business due to mild weather.

Ernesto Occhiello, CEO of Clariant, said: “In the first three months of the year, Clariant delivered continued organic sales growth despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.”

“Our focus on customer experience and fast, reliable customer fulfilment is particularly noticeable in the progression of the Business Areas Care Chemicals, Catalysis and Natural Resources. Despite Plastics & Coatings being negatively impacted by the current economic and business environments, we are confident in our ability to progress through the year.”

“We will continue to identify and address the next challenges and future demands of our customers, leading to above-market growth, higher profitability, and stronger cash generation.”