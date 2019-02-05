Clariant displays laser-friendly masterbatches and compounds at MD&M West

Clariant is exhibiting its medical devices and components made of new MEVOPUR polymer materials formulated to improve laser-welding performance at MD&M West 2019.

The systems approach aims to help the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

As laser marking involves only one polymer, while laser welding involves two ― one that is transparent to the laser energy and the other absorbing energy to create the weld, welding can present additional challenges.

The process is further complicated by any pigments or fillers, which can change the way the plastic reacts to the laser.

“For that reason, we take a ‘systems approach’ in our laser welding solutions,” said Eric Rohr, Medical & Pharmaceutical Segment Manager, North America.

“At MD&M West, we will be displaying welded products that appear to involve two parts made of identical materials. In fact, we developed two different formulations to achieve laser transmission in one and absorption in the other so that they can be reliably welded together.”

Clariant says it offers compounds where the job of distribution of the laser-absorbing additive, along with any other pigments or additives, is performed on highly efficient compounding lines.

The injection moulder can use the all-in-one material without further dilution, knowing Clariant has already taken care of the formula and quality control.

The medical-grade materials are manufactured in a ISO-13485-certified plant.

“Laser welding is increasingly preferred in production of medical devices because it provides speed, and reliability, can handle complex structures and avoids some of the downsides of other methods, such as solvent residues,” added Rohr.

“However, because medical devices are frequently made of transparent or translucent materials, the polymer’s ability to absorb the laser energy often needs to be enhanced using additives.”