Clariant fights malaria with new dual-action anti-mosquito masterbatch

Clariant has announced it has introduced the most technologically advanced anti-mosquito masterbatch for use in Royal Guard long-lasting insecticide-treated nets (LLIN).

The new product is the result of a ten-year effort to deal with the increasing resistance of malaria-carrying mosquitos to pyrethroid insecticides.

The new CESA anti-mosquito additive concentrates incorporate the pyrethroid insecticide Alphacypermethrin, a strong neurotoxic agent that is the standard anti-mosquito ingredient, which Clariant has used in LLINs since 2002.

Another ingredient employed is Pyriproxyfen, which inhibits the ability of female mosquitos to reproduce.

Any pyrethroid-resistant mosquitos that escape the effects of the Alphacypermethrin will still be affected by the Pyriproxyfen growth inhibitor, which limits egg laying, larval-pupal transformation, and the emergence of functioning young adult mosquitos, thus reducing the overall population.

What makes the Clariant technology special is the way in which the insecticides are blended into the masterbatch, allowing a permanent but slow release to the surface, just enough to kill any mosquito by contact.

Francis Baud, Global Business Development Fiber Section for Clariant Masterbatches, said: “As efforts to control malaria have ramped up over the last ten years, particularly in sub-Saharan regions, there has been a dramatic increase in the use of pyrethroid insecticides in treated nets and in indoor spraying campaigns.”

“Although pyrethroids have been very effective, their widespread use has led to a dramatic increase in resistance in mosquito populations. Globally, malaria still kills almost half a million people each year, and hundreds of millions of people, especially children and people with weakened immune systems, are at risk.”

“Since resistance threatens to undermine progress against malaria, all stakeholders are trying to find solutions to this very complex problem. As we prepare to mark World Malaria Day on April 25th, Clariant and Disease Control Technologies are excited and proud to announce the introduction of our new dual-action masterbatch solution and first in class Royal Guard LLIN.”