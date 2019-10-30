Clariant grows sales and improves underlying profitability in the first nine months of 2019

Clariant has announced the nine months of 2019 has seen continuing operations sales of CHF 3.272 billion, compared to CHF 3.278 billion in the first nine months of 2018, corresponding to an organic growth of three per cent in local currency and a stable development in Swiss francs.

For the first nine months, most regions contributed to the sales growth in local currency, with sales in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa grew by 11 per cent, with sales growth in Asia see a four per cent growth despite a nine per cent decrease in China.

Sales in Europe grew by two per cent, while North America saw a contraction of four per cent.

The improved sales performance in the first nine months of 2019 resulted from growth in the Catalysis and Natural Resources Business Areas.

Hariolf Kottmann, Executive Chairman of Clariant, said: “Our nine month results reflect the resilience and quality of our continuing business, in particular in light of the worsening economic environment in the third quarter.”

“Looking forward, we will continually improve our performance through further operational improvement initiatives and the systematic implementation of our portfolio strategy to focus on higher specialty business.”