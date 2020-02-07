Clariant introduces new metallic aesthetic with a focus towards premium packaging

Clariant has introduced a new chrome colour that opens up new opportunities for designers and manufacturers of high-end products, bottles, and packaging.

Targeted especially at PET containers, the colour is slightly translucent, so it is ideal for applications where it is necessary or desirable for the contents in the bottle to be visible.

Judith van Vliet, Clariant ColorWorks Senor Designer, said: “You see it a lot in glass and that kind of transparency is also very trendy. Clariant’s new chrome masterbatch develops a look that is the closest I’ve seen to a true metallised effect.”

“It does a very good job of bringing those bright qualities to plastics for use in bottles containing prestige products.”

Stephanie Dycha, Manager of the ColorWorks centre, said: “You can create very subtle, elegant markings. You get a three-dimensional look, even on very thin section like those that are typical of injection-stretch blow moulded PET.”

“If there is one place that has mission to try new things, it is ColorWorks. That’s because ColorWorks is global, we’re not in just one country or location, and we’re not just focused on a specific market segment.”

“In fact, we experiment with almost any kind of pigments or effects, even those that may have not been developed originally for application in thermoplastic materials.”