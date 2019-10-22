Clariant launches new CESA ProTect brand oxygen scavenger additives for polyester packaging

Clariant has announced the launch of CESA ProTect, a new brand of patent protected oxygen scavenger additive masterbatches.

The primary target market for the new additive masterbatch is monolayer PET packaging, although it may also be beneficial for other polyester-based materials.

Antonello Decortes, Global Product Manager at Clariant, said: “PET is already a good barrier material, but sensitive applications may still suffer from oxygen inlet.”

“This is not a problem for water of most carbonated soft drinks, but fruit juices lose vitamin potency and undergo a colour shift, dairy products can sour, coffee capsules suffer flavour loss, and as little as 1ppm of oxygen can change the taste and odour of beer.”

“CESA ProTect additives can help extend the shelf life of these products and ensure that less food is thrown away.”