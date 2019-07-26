Clariant Masterbatches helps packaging customers

Clariant Masterbatches says it is working with its Packaging Market group, to mobilise considerable resources to help ensure a higher percentage of plastic packaging is recycled.

Already, substantial resources are available in the form of new and existing additive and colorant technologies that include products that prevent damage or loss of performance properties during recycling and others that repair damage that inevitably occurs as polymers are processed, used and then reprocessed.

Clariant CESA-nox antioxidants, added during post-consumer recyclate (PCR) compounding or the production of new packaging made of recycled material, prevent these problems.

The melt behaviour of PCR polymers differs from that of virgin material, which leads to a higher risk of build-up around the die, where it can degrade and become discoloured. CESA-process additive masterbatches can reduce this effect and provide for smoother processing.

× Expand Clariant

Clariant has also developed several additives to heal or repair damage done to recycled resins.

An example operating on a molecular level, includes Chain Extenders. When added during processing, CESA-extend re-links polymer chains that have broken due to degradation, restoring critical properties and making it easier to use recycled materials.

Clariant’s new CESA-IR masterbatches and alternative pigment systems allow black and dark-coloured plastics to reflect NIR light, so they are visible to the sorting sensors.

The company is working to develop a new sort of taggant to improve the efficiency of the sortation process. The idea is to mark specific applications, such as HDPE caps so that the material can be processed separately, retaining more of its value and potentially allowing it to be re-used in the same application.

“This is where we are focusing our greatest attention today.” says Mirco Groeseling, Global New Business Development Manager at Clariant.

“We can provide a full portfolio CESA additive masterbatches, as well as RENOL & REMAFIN colour solutions, to help overcome today’s most critical recycling challenges.”