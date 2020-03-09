Clariant Masterbatches earns ‘OK’ certification for home and industrial composting

Clariant colour and additive masterbatches made in five plants in Europe and Asia have been awarded OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL labels by the TÜV AUSTRIA Belgium NV testing company.

The certification means that the masterbatch ingredients, including the polymer carrier, will not compromise the biodegradability of the plastic products and packaging in which they are used.

The masterbatches are formulated and independently tested by compliance with EN 13432:2000, the widely recognised European standard for heavy-metal content and plant toxicity as well as the EU Packaging Directive 94/62/EEC.

Clariant plants in Poliagno, Italy, and Sant Andreu de la Barca in Spain initially received OK compost INDUSTRIAL certification in 2012, and the latest testing adds the more challenging OK compost HOME label to their products.

This means compostability is guaranteed not only in industrial composting plants, but also in home garden compost heaps, where conditions are less controlled and breakdown is achieved much more slowly.

Dr Jan Sültemeyer, Global Head of Innovation and Sustainability for the Clariant Masterbatches business unit, said: “We are very happy to be able to make these compostable materials more widely available, not only in Europe but now also is Asia.”

“Receiving the OK compost HOME label is especially important to many of our customers.”