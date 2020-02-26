Clariant Masterbatches introduces new colours for high temperature resins used in FAKRA connectors

Clariant has announced the availability of colour masterbatches for use in producing new FAKRA high-speed data connectors for next-generation automobiles.

The new masterbatches, available in 14 standard colours, were developed by Clariant in cooperation with major global polymer producers.

The colour concentrates, which are UL-Yellow Card listed, help ensure performance and colour stability in high-temperature engineering plastics, including Nylon 66, PBT, and PPA.

Peter Dufour, Global Segment Head and Business Development for Consumer Electronics and Electricals and Electronics at Clariant, said: “Clariant Masterbatches is one of the few companies that have the experience, knowledge and global capabilities to deliver a complete masterbatch solution.”

“When mixed with natural resin, these new masterbatches produce materials that not only meet FAKRA standards for colour, mechanical properties, and melt flow, but also meet UL94 flammability resistance requirements without the use of halogens of SVHCs, either UL94 or V-0 rated.”

“The market for FAKRA-compliant coloured resins is in flux, with connector makers seeking reliable, colour-stable supplies but in relatively low quantities. Moulders are typically not yet able to commit to the large volumes that resins makers supply, especially in the initial stages of production or the smaller colour’s production.”

“Clariant’s masterbatches enable the creation of colour-stable ‘natural plus masterbatch’ resin mixes of any volume, with any of a range of high-temperature engineering polymers, and in any of the 14 FAKRA standard colours.”