Clariant recognised with Henkel and ICIS awards

Clariant was recently honoured with various high-level awards in the area of sustainability and innovation.

Henkel Adhesive Technologies presented Clariant its Sustainability Award 2020. In addition, Clariant won in two categories of this year’s ICIS Innovation Awards: Clariant’s multi-purpose additive Licocare RBW Vita, derived from crude rice bran wax, won ‘Best Product’, and the ammonia synthesis catalyst AmoMax-Casale, jointly developed with Casale SA, won ‘Best Sustainable Process’.

“Since both innovation and sustainability are among Clariant’s strategic pillars, it makes me very proud to see that the efforts of our teams are being recognized by our business partner Henkel as well as a leading industry publication in ICIS. It shows that we are on the right track with our transformation into a leading specialty chemicals company,” said Clariant’s Chief Operating Officer Hans Bohnen.

Clariant was honoured with the Henkel Sustainability Award 2020 for being the best external partner for Henkel Adhesive Technologies and supporting it in providing higher value, better performance and a lower environmental footprint to its customers.

The company believes one highlight of the business partnership was a customised Clariant Sustainability webinar for Henkel`s R&D-, Procurement-, Regulatory- and Sustainability-teams. Attended by over 100 Henkel employees across three regions, it marked an innovative approach of collaboration between both companies and was rated very valuable by all participants.

Furthermore, Clariant’s outstanding Ecovadis score and transparency on the carbon footprint of its materials, especially its Licocene TERRA and Exolit TERRA which use renewable feedstock, were a clear differentator.

“Sustainability has become a megatrend across the different markets we serve and we see a major increase of customer demands for solutions with regards to CO 2 -reduction, circular economy and health and safety,” explained Christian Kirsten, Corporate Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Automotive and Metals business at Henkel.

“Clariant has demonstrated a strong commitment to support our targets and to further grow with sustainable solutions.”