Clariant signs agreement regarding sale of its Healthcare Packaging business

Clariant has signed an agreement with respect to the sale of its Healthcare Packaging business to a newly-formed affiliate of Arsenal Capital Partners.

The total consideration of the sale amounts to approximately CHF 308 million payable at closing, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The total consideration is subject to customary conditions and approvals.

Clariant’s Healthcare Packaging businesses offers products used to protect pharmaceutical products from moisture and oxygen, which includes customisable, high-quality drop-in products, Integrated Desiccant Systems, and specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen barrier materials.