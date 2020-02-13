Clariant supports ‘Quality by Design’ approach to laser welding of medical devices

Clariant Healthcare Polymer Solutions has announced the availability of new medical-grade polymer compounds and concentrates for laser-welding supported by formulation expertise that can help medical device manufacturers take a ‘Quality by Design’ (QbD0 approach to laser welding of plastic components.

The compounds and concentrates are being marketed under the MEVOPUR brand name, which covers Clariant’s medical grade materials and are among several innovations being presented at MD&M West in Anaheim.

Laser welding offers numerous advantages in medical and diagnostic applications in terms of speed and reliability, and compared to other methods of assembly can develop a high-strength bond, without the disadvantages of other methods.

For example, surfaces do not require pre-treatment and the risk of creating potential leachables from solvent residues or adhesives is eliminated.

Steve Duckworth, Global Head of Marketing and Business Development at Clariant, said: “In the medical device segment, it is not enough to create an attractive looking product. Your product must meet all the rapidly changing regulatory requirements, while performing reliably over time.”

“Applying QbD principles, we believe that every decision you make on plastic materials in the early development stages represents an opportunity to meet these challenges and avoid problems later in the validation or life-cycle.”