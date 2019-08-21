Clariant to make its additive portfolio fit for recycling with better material performance retention

Clariant is taking action to tackle the challenge of plastic pollution with new solutions and proactive steps to create a more sustainable plastics industry through its “Symphony of Collaboration.”

Clariant is supporting the industry with environmentally-compatible solutions and in designed materials and products which are easier to spate, recover, and reuse.

A showcase of this is the recycling and upcycling of flame retarded PA post-industrial waste.

Fraunhofer LBF has confirmed that PA6 and PA66 engineering plastics containing Clariant’s halogen-free flame retardant Exolit OP maintain their UL 94 V-0 rating also when recycled back into production streams multiple times.

This is advantageous both for the environment and manufacturers who are keen to increase their use of production waste and post-use in electrical, electronic, and automotive applications.

Stephan Lynen, Head of BU Additives at Clariant, said: “Global e-waste is estimated at around 50 million tonnes annually, of which only 20 per cent are effectively recycled.”

“At Clariant we are dedicated to ensuring our additives are not part of that waste. Take automobiles, one of the most recyclable engineered products, offering recovery rates of up to 90 per cent.”

“As the industry shift towards a circular economy, any contribution we make to recyclable plastics that improves automotive waste management will support OEMs in selecting lighter weight and sustainable materials.”

“With Exolit OP, OEMs can be confident of a flame retarded PA for their application which is recyclable and sage.”