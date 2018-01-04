Clariant’s Judith van Vliet appointed President of Colour Marketing Group

× Expand Clariant 2 Judith van Vliet

Judith van Vliet, a designer at Clariant’s ‘ColorWorks’ design and technology centre has been appointed president of the Colour Marketing Group (CMG).

CMG is a not-for-profit, international association of colour design professionals from a wide range of industries who regularly collaborate to interpret, create, forecast, and select colours that enhance the function, value, and appeal of manufactured goods produced worldwide.

Van Vliet says her CMG membership has enabled her to grow within her role at Clariant, where she leads the ‘ColorForward’ colour-forecasting team, which produces an annual forecasting guide for designers who utilise plastics in their products and packaging.

The election of van Vliet begins a new era for the 56-year-old organisation, which is based in Alexandria, Virginia, USA. While the group has always had international members, van Vliet is the first non-American designer to hold CMG’s presidency.

Among the principal goals for the Netherlands-born van Vliet, who speaks four languages — English, Italian, French, and German — in addition to her native Dutch, is to lead the expansion of CMG’s membership in European and Asia-Pacific countries.“CMG membership is a trademark of quality for those who work with colour — designers, marketers, colour scientists, consultants, educators, and artists,” she explained.

“Because CMG’s worldwide gatherings foster an environment that is ‘all about colour,’ they create a unique opportunity for like-minded people, including colleagues and competitors alike, to communicate, connect, and collaborate in shaping the future of colours.”

CMG’s outgoing president, Susan Hayes-Hoover, said that “with the appointment of our first European president, Judith van Vliet, the Colour Marketing Group is entering an exciting new chapter as a truly international organisation.

“Not only does Judith bring visibility to our association through her position with Clariant ColorWorks, but she is also the first CMG president to represent the energy and insight of the vitally important Millennial demographic. With her passion for colour and dedication to excellence, I am confident that she will continue the strong leadership that CMG requires to move into the future.”